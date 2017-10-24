Bigg Boss 11: After Akash Dadlani, Bandagi Kalra TARGETS Hina Khan- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

As earlier, we revealed, Bigg Boss has introduced a new fascinating task amid all the major fights among the contestants. The new luxury budget task called, “Khula Sim Sim’ has already created a ruckus in the house. For the task, the garden area of the house has been turned into a jungle. The housemates have been divided into two teams-Team Red and Team Blue.

Team Blue includes- Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Jyoti Kumari, Bandagi Kalra, and Sapna Choudhry.

Team Red includes- Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Mehjabi, Sabyasachi, Dhinchak Pooja and Benafsha.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

During the task, the main door of the house will open for the housemates to get in. At several stages, Bigg Boss will give an opportunity to housemates to enter the house, if they wish to. If any of the team members enter the house, he/she will be out of the task. The task requires a maximum number of the team members to stay in their respective team to win the task. Also, both the teams have to irritate/torture each other in order to pull them out of the game.

The real battle has already begun and it’s getting nasty. After Akash Dadlani, it’s Bandgi Kalra who has targeted Hina Khan. Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra, and others have teamed up to target Hina Khan once again. They also questioned Hina Khan’s celebrity status during the heated argument. That’s not all, Puneesh Sharma throws a bucket of water on Hina Khan’s face during the task. The torture will go to what extent? Only time will tell!

Watch the sneak peek video below:

Khulja Sim Sim task mein hoga dono teams ke beech drama aur hungama! Watch them battle it out tonight 10.30pm! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/2JKCL6ZQhe — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 24, 2017

Watch Video: Bigg Boss 11 These Twitter Reactions To Dhinchak Pooja’s Entry Will Leave You In Splits