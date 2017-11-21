0 SHARES Share Tweet

Is Maharashtra going to ban Padmavati following Madhya Pradesh and Punjab’s decision to do the same?

Troubles surrounding Padmavati just don’t seem to end. Every day brings in new controversy for the movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project has been banned in the states of Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and looks like Maharashtra on the way of following in their footsteps.

Maharashtra’s Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal in an interview with the Times Now stated that movies are meant for entertainment, not for glorifying villains and hurting religious statements.

“The stand of the government is that films must not hurt religious sentiments. One cannot glorify a villain… tomorrow Ranveer Singh may get an award for best villain. The film directors are rich and money minded people. Just because they are rich, they cannot make films which can hurt the sentiments of people,” said Rawal to Times Now.

This statement came in after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath blamed both director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone for the threats of bodily harm that have come their way. The reason he states is that movies that hurt religious sentiment should not be released anyway.

The bodily harm that Adityanath is referring to is when Rajasthan’s fringe group, Rajput Karni Sena threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone’s nose and behead director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Karni Sena alleges that the Padmavati based on Queen of Mewar Padmini compromises her honor. All the controversy started when the fringe group got the wind of the rumors that there’s a dream sequence between Padmini portrayed by Deepika Padukone and Alauddin Khilji portrayed by Ranveer Singh.

The Supreme Court rejected yet another plea on Monday demanding a stay on the release of Padmavati stating that they cannot interfere with CBFC’s work and that the Censor Board should be allowed to do its job. When MoS I&B Rajyavardhan Rathore was asked to comment on the controversy he stated, “CBFC has been constituted for a reason. Let them do their job.”

Padmavati release that was initially scheduled for December 1, has been deferred as the paperwork is incomplete.

Given the new rule by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a film must be submitted least 68 days before its release.

Now it remains to be seen if the debate around the release of Padmavati will dampen by the time the 68 days period is over and if the movie will be released in Maharashtra or not.