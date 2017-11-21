Padmavati: Ranveer Singh Breaks Silence On The Continous Protests And Open Threats!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Padmavati star Ranveer Singh has reacted on the open threats that the makers and the cast of the film is getting!

The protests against Padmavati have crossed all the limits as the makers and the cast of the film are getting open threats from a few people around the country. The cast of the film has already spoken on the matter expressing their opinion. But Ranveer Singh had been silent all this while.

On one hand, Meerut youth announced a bounty of Rs 5 crores, on the other hand Haryana BJP Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu raised his amount to Rs 10 crores for doing the same thing.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When Ranveer was asked to comment on the controversy, he told ANI, “I am 200% with the film and my director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, I have been asked not to say anything, whatever official stand it is you will get it from Producers. It’s a very sensitive issue.”

Earlier when Shahid Kapoor was asked about his opinion, he had said, “Any kind of conversation which is violent in nature is not nice. It is not in good taste. I think it is absolutely uncalled for and unfortunate.”

Also Deepika Padukone had told a daily, “Well, at this point, as a woman, an artiste and a citizen of this country I feel angry, I feel let down and I also find it amusing. I will never feel scared. Fear is not an emotion I have ever identified with.”

Talking about the film Padmavati, the makers have been forced to postpone the release date of the film due to the continuous protests, threats and violence. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1, this year. But now there are even possibilities of the movie being pushed to 2018. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.