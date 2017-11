Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khattar’s Dhadak Will Win You Over In A Heartbeat!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Karan Johar shared the first round of Dhadak posters featuring debutants—Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar. And we loved it!

Karan Johar sent Bollywood into a tizzy yesterday. At around 5 in the evening, Karan uploaded posters of Dhadak and we loved how fresh the posters looked. The posters featured new faces of Bollywood— Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar.

In the posters released yesterday, we can see close-ups of the two new stars where both of them look stunning. In the poster released today, we get to see the newcomers in their full Dhadak avatar.

Janhvi and Ishaan are seen posing by a Shah Jahani arch at what seems to be a monument. Janhvi is wearing a black lehenga with golden detailing and a colorful border, a midnight blue choli along with a red dupatta. The entire ensemble is completed with minimal jewelry and black and golden mojaris. Whereas, Ishaan is seen wearing regular colorful shirt-jeans combo teamed up with chappals.

Yesterday’s posters were shared and appraised by many Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Ritesh Deshmukh, Neha Dhupia, Anil Kapoor along with Ishaan’s half-brother Shahid Kapoor and Janhvi’s mother Sridevi.

The Dhadak Team has also released the first stills of the movie today. The new reel couple looks gorgeous and much in love.

Directed by Shashank Khaitaan of the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania fame, Dhadak is all set for a July 6th, 2018 release. The film begins its shooting in December. Dhadak is super hit Marathi film Sairat’s official remake.