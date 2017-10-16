Gauri Khan Plays A Host To Aamir Khan At ‘Gauri Khan Designs’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aamir Khan recently visited close friend Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s store in the suburbs of Mumbai.

The actor took out time from the promotions of his upcoming film ‘Secret Superstar’ to visit the newly opened artistic store which provides imaginative and creative designs and decor.

Gauri Khan has carved a place for herself in the creative Industry of designs and has time and again astonished everyone with her artwork. The who’s who of the town visit the star wife’s store to grab essentials.

Aamir Khan spent almost 2 hours getting to know details about Gauri Khan’s designs and art pieces. He not just went through everything at display but also inquired more about the place with keen interest.

Gauri Khan took to Twitter to share insights from their meeting. The star wife posted pictures and a video on Twitter. She said, “Seemingly effortless and gracious as always … Coffee, candle lights and @aamir_khan at #GauriKhanDesigns”

Seemingly effortless and gracious as always … Coffee, candle lights and @aamir_khan at #GauriKhanDesigns pic.twitter.com/HrqbzcCddq — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 16, 2017



The creative mind shared another picture with a caption, “A warm welcome and a big hug. #GauriKhanDesigns was embellished with @aamir_khan … 😄”.

A warm welcome and a big hug. #GauriKhanDesigns was embellished with @aamir_khan … 😄 pic.twitter.com/d6M2WRasrX — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) October 16, 2017

Aamir Khan praised the artistic work of Gauri Khan saying, “I’ve come to the store which Gauri has started, it’s an amazing space. I think she’s got a great sense of design selected with lot of love I can see. She’s doing this with so much love and passion and she’s done it beautifully.”

Gauri Khan posted the video saying, “A secret superstar ⭐ in the house .. #GauriKhanDesigns @aamir_khan”



Gauri Khan has had celebs life Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nita Ambani amongst others visiting her artwork collection before. The star wife has carved a place for herself in the creative Industry with her imaginative designs.

