Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s Inappropriate Touch Is Bothering Hiten Tejwani?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Arshi Khan, the drama queen of the show, is surely creating trouble with her irritating behaviour for one of the contestants in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Yes, we are talking about TV star Hiten Tejwani, who is being followed by Arshi Khan all-time in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Irritated Hiten Tejwani was also all about giving expressions of utter contempt on being paired with Arshi Khan by host Salman Khan on Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11.

While Arshi Khan loves being paired with Hiten Tejwani, the latter doesn’t seem to be in the mood to take the joke at all. In fact, Hiten not once but many times called Arshi Khan a ‘naagin’. He has been insulting her in hilarious ways but Arshi seems to be too dumb to understand the same.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In the Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, Hiten was seen pleading Arshi to stop harassing him with all her flirting and also stop touching him. While he was trying to be serious and controlling his laughter, the frustration in his voice was quite evident. However, Arshi takes it as a joke and not a big deal with a hearty laugh of her own. We don’t think he can get rid of her anytime soon.

What do you have to say? Will Hiten lose his temper after one point of time? Share your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Business Of Cinema.com for more exclusive updates on Bigg Boss 11!