Lovebirds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s New Adorable Picture Is A Perfect Diwali Gift For Fans!

We just can’t get enough of adorable couple Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. The two are giving some serious relationship goals and the guarded PDA between the two is loved and adored by their fans to the core. However, nowadays to two have been making comfortable public appearances together.

The adorable couple is going strong with each passing day, which is making us wait for them to get married soon. After Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge’s engagement, fans are eagerly waiting for Anushka and Virat Kohli to get married to each other.

Now we have got our hands on the latest photo of the couple, which will leave you awestruck. In the pic, shared by fans, Vikat and Anushka are seen lost in their eyes. The picture is from a clothing brand advertisement and we can’t wait for the TVC of this ad to come out. This can be called a perfect Diwali gift for Anushka and Virat fans. Don’t you think?

Good morning everyone! 😍❤️ #Goals 💏 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:01pm PDT

While Anushka avoids talking about Virat on the public platforms, Virat Kohli is quite comfortable and every time confesses his love for his ladylove. Just recently, Virat Kohli addressed Anushka with a cute name.

In the video, Virat Kohli appears to refer to Anushka Sharma as ‘Nushki’. Isn’t that so adorable?

Watch the video: