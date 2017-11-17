0 SHARES Share Tweet

India’s largest 2-Day Multi genre concert EVC is all set with its power packed line up on 17th December

The countdown has begun. As we inch closer to the highly anticipated 2-Day multi genre concert in Mumbai, the excitement for the phenomenal artist line-up keeps arising.

Fan favorite singer Arijit Singh will be serenading fans with his encore performance at EVC with hits like ‘Channa Mereya’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ ‘Zaalima’ & many more.

For the first time ever, Legendary Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh & the country’s most popular and influential Independent artist, Nucleya will be performing in the same day at a multi-genre concert in Mumbai.

Over the past three years – since the release of his EP Koocha Monster – Nucleya has made his mark as an Indian dance music producer, producing anthems that are the soundtrack of a new Indian generation – frenetic, loud and unabashedly Indian. The Nucleya sound is now a genre in itself and has spawned the rise of producers making desi bass.

Happy to be performing at Comio EVC 2017, Nucleya shares, “I am super excited about my set at EVC Mumbai this year. The venue seems pretty epic and with the lineup they’ve got should be packed. Looking forward to checking out my first full blown Arijit Singh performance as well.”

Known as the King of Bollywood & EDM mash ups, DJ Chetas will be breaking it down at Comio EVC Mumbai this year. Owing to the talent of this DJ, the dance music scene in India has received a great impetus resulting in India being on the world map with him being listed on the prestigious DJ Mag List.

DJ Chetas quoted saying “Extremely excited to be back to EVC! Love that it’s happening in Mumbai this year and I can’t wait to bring the magic of Bollywood music fused with EDM to the festival!

Breaking out across the burgeoning music scene in India, YouTube sensation Shirley Setia will be crooning fans with her popular tracks. Shirley has recently added a hit Bollywood number ‘Disco Disco’ from the movie A Gentleman to her repertoire too.

Shirley Setia shared her excitement stating, “Super excited to go back on the EVC stage after a year, and to be on the same stage as Arijit yet again, along with DJ Chetas and Nucleya”

EVC has established itself as one of the most sought-after music experiences in the country. With such an impressive lineup for Day 2 of Comio EVC Mumbai 2017, you just can’t afford to miss this one.