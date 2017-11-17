Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla And Priyank Sharma Cuddling In The Bed Will Leave You Awestruck

38 SHARES Share Tweet

The unseen footage of Bigg Boss 11’s Day 45 has us bursting due to the adorableness that Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma project!

Bigg Boss contestants’ Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma’s PDA had us bursting from their adorableness. In the unseen footage of the show, we can see the two friends cuddling.

In the unseen footage, after lights out Benafsha can be seen getting out of her bed and going to Priyank. The two can be seen cuddling above the blankets. Curiously Bandgi and Puneesh can be seen peering into the bedroom area. Puneesh then comes in to investigate with a guise of getting his water bottle. He also passes a snide comment that it is so cold inside.

Later Benafsha can be seen confessing to Priyank that she is scared to sleep alone to that Priyank tells her to come sleep beside him. To this Benafsha tells Priyank that he is her best friend. She also wakes up to Luv Tyagi who was sleeping beside Priyank to ask him for his separate blanket and to make space on the bed. Then we can see Bensfsha and Priyank sleeping side by side with their backs to each other.

The morning that follows, however, was an explosive one. Remember how Vikas Gupta wanted to slap some sense into Priyank the next morning?

Possibly after being bombarded by questions about her loyalty, Benafsha’s boyfriend Varun Sood took to Instagram and posted, ”request you all not to ask me anything about bb11 i know as much as you guys. When the show is over we’ll get answers till then keep loving favourite contestant and trust. Im doing that :)” (sic)

Let us see how the Bigg Boss journey fares for the two best friends— Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma.

