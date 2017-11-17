Padmavati Controversy Leads To Chittor Bandh Today

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Padmavati protests have reached the gates of Chittorgarh Fort and the fort is declared closed today.

Controversies around Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati has reached the gates of Chittorgarh fort in Rajasthan. Entry to the fort has been closed today due to the protests held by Rajput Karni Sena members.

However, the SP of Chittorgarh Prashan Kumar Khamsera has said that the fort is not closed today officially to the tourist.

Although the protest was termed peaceful, it is steadily growing violent. Few gunshots were fired in the air by some protesters.

Yesterday, Mahipal Singh Makrana, a Karni Sena leader threatened bodily harm to Deepika Padukone who portrays the role of Queen Padmini in Padmavati. He said, “Rajputs never raise a hand on women but if need be, we will do to Deepika what Lakshman did to Shurpanakha,” referring to the act of cutting the nose off of in Ramayana.

Meerut-based Sarv Bhahmin Mahasabha has announced a bounty of Rs. 5 crores on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s head. After hearing this, a Thakur from Meerut has placed a similar bounty on Deepika too.

”Anyone who brings the head of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone will be rewarded with Rs 5 crore. Rani Ma Padmavati had sacrificed her life with 12,000 other women in mass immolation (Jauhar), and Bhansali has raised a question on her courage by showing her in bad light in his film. This is unacceptable. Either both of them should leave the country or get ready to be beheaded,” Thakur Abhishek Som, national president of Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Yuva Mahasabha said to TOI in an interview.

Owing the threats security given to the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Deepika Padukone has been increased.

Despite the protests and pleas for banning or postponing the film, Supreme Court has given a nod to the Padmavati. The movie is supposed to release on December 1st.’

Watch Trailer Here: