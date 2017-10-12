Juno Chopra Celebrates The Wrap Of His Upcoming Film Ittefaq

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Juno Chopra, the creative producer of the upcoming film ‘Ittefaq’, left no stone unturned in actively participating in the shooting process of the film.

The producer wrapped up the shoot of ‘Ittefaq’ last night by shooting the final song of the film.

Juno Chopra celebrated the film’s wrap with Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Abhay Chopra and Karan Johar. All of them posed for a perfect picture as there were seen partying.

After treating Bollywood with the sleeper Hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, creative producer Juno Chopra is set to bring to the audience suspense thriller of the year ‘Ittefaq’.

Taking the Chopra lineage further into the field of Production, Juno Chopra has marked production debut with Bareilly ki Barfi.

Juno is leaving no stone unturned in to make justice as a creative producer.

He has earlier worked on films like Kabhi Khushi Gham, Kal ho na ho as Assistant Director and has been the Associate producer on Bhootnath and Bhootnath Returns.

Now Juno Chopra is all set to create his footfall as a creative producer in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq.

