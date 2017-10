Inside Photos: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif And Others Light Up Arpita Khan Sharma’s Diwali Bash

717 SHARES Share Tweet

Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma kick-started Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai on Friday night.

With Diwali around the corner, it’s time for some lavish parties with some good food and glamour. If there is anything special about Diwali for Bollywood celebrities, it is lavish parties with all the stars under one roof. Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma kick-started Diwali bash at their residence in Mumbai on Friday night. B-town celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Karan Johar, Elli Avram and many others showed their presence for the festive celebrations. Arbaaz Khan and father Salim Khan were also present for the party.

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome in black pathani while Katrina Kaif looked elegant in red lehenga that she wore with a heavy diamond necklace. Athiya Shetty also turned up in a silver dress while actor Daisy Shah wore a shiny pink one.

Ekta Kapoor and Sophie Choudry were among others who came together to begin the celebrations of Diwali much in advance. Judwaa 2 director and Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan was also seen posing with the other celebrities at the party. TV actor Shabbir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul was also spotted at the party. The stars light up the party with much fun and glamour.

Like every year, this year to fans got an opportunity to see Salman and Shah Rukh Khan sharing the same frame. Just when SRK arrived at the party, Salman gave a warm welcome.

Check out inside photos from Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Diwali bash:

