Here’s How Salman Khan Starrer Race 3 Will Prove To Be A Visual Delight

The third instalment of ‘Race’ series is inching towards it’s D-Day. Directed by Remo D’souza, the film features an ensemble cast- Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol. Unlike the previous two films, this one promises to be 2 times the action, thrill, and romance.

Initially, the posters of this film received a great response from the audience followed by the power-packed trailer and now the soothing soundtracks are ruling the chartbusters. Talking about the music- ‘Heeriye’ is a peppy number and will get you on toes immediately, while ‘Selfish’ is a romantic track with beautiful locations and sizzling chemistry between Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez. The great thing about the song is that it is penned by none other than Bhaijaaan.

Apart from these, let us give you more reasons as to why Salman’s ‘Race 3’ will be a visual treat-

Scenic Locations

‘Race 3’ has been extensively shot in Abu-Dhabi and the shoot went on for good 35 days. The makers of the film have made the best use of the UAE capital. Filming in luxury hotel Emirates Palace, the distinct Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi, the St Regis Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Emirates Steel and the Liwa Desert, the crew has made sure that our eyes are hooked on-to the screen while watching the thriller. Apart from Abu- Dhabi, the movie has been shot in one of the most serene and beautiful places in India- Leh Ladakh and Kashmir.

High Octane Action

It goes without saying that, the film is sure to have a high-octane action sequence. No doubt, we witnessed terrific stunts and sequence by Saif Ali Khan in the first two parts, but this time having Salman Khan on-board, we can only expect bigger and better action sequences. Salman and his love for action are known to everyone.

Glamour Quotient

Apart from the male lead making us go gaga over him, there are other two beauties to look out for in the film. Yes, we are talking about Daisy Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. The two actresses have already baffled everyone with their ability to do stunts and at the same time being gorgeous too. The costume picks for their character are on point and we are eagerly waiting to witness the same on 70mm screen.

3D Twist

Yeah, the 3D twist to the film is one thing we are rooting for! The film will be releasing in both 3D and 2D formats. It will be huge as India has never witnessed an action thriller in a 3D format with an A-list actor. The car crashes, explosions, and crazy stunts will turn out to be more magnificent and interesting!

Race 3 takes the action franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saquib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Industries Ltd, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza and will hit theatres on 15th June, 2018.