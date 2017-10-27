Here’s How Prabhas’ Fans Made His Birthday More Special

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Superstar Prabhas’ birthday proved to be the most special birthday after his fans flooded the social media with wishes for their beloved star. Twitter was buzzing with chants of Prabhas on his special day as his fans took the hashtag game to another level to shower their love for the actor.

Prabhas’ fans left no stone unturned to make his birthday a memorable one for him. With collages and birthday messages, his fans made it a trending affair for the superstar.

With thousands of tweets flooding for Prabhas, his fans made him go trending not only on his birthday but a day before that.

Multiple hashtags started trending a day before the star’s birthday showing the unimaginable love people have for him.

Hashtags like #HBDDarlingPrabhas, #PrabhasBirthdaySpecial, #Prabhas #Bahubali were trending simultaneously on Twitter for two whole days.

The hashtag #HBDDarlingPrabhas was trending on twitter with a huge 908572 number of tweets.

The social media went into a frenzy and the day was no less than a gala affair for his die hard fans and their love was visible through their special gestures.

Prabhas was humbled by the love showered on him by the digital universe and he was completely taken aback with the public response.

The year was surely very special one for the star as the blockbuster ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’ released and made Prabhas a PAN India star.

Let’s hope every Birthday of Prabhas is as special as this one.