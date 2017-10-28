Sanjay Dutt Lands In Legal Trouble Yet Again Over Jaadu Ki Jhappi Remark!

54 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt had allegedly said that he wants to give a ‘jaddu ki jhappi’ to a politician in 2009.

Sanjay has found himself in yet another legal trouble. Just when we thought that things are going well in the actor’s life, here comes another trouble for Sanjay Dutt. In 2009 while campaigning for the Samajwadi Party in Barabanki, the actor had allegedly said that he would like to give BSP chief Mayawati a ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’. This remark has put Sanjay Dutt in trouble after a case was filed against Dutt.

According to the latest reports, chief judicial magistrate Sanjay Yadav summoned the actor to appear in court on November 16. A case was filed against Dutt for “insulting the modesty of a woman” and for using “obscene words” in public.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is currently holidaying in Dubai with his family. Maanayata shared a beautiful picture with hubby Sanjay along with the caption, “Dinner date with dearest hubby❤️#aboutlastnight #besthalf #love #grace#positivity #instafam #dubai #dutts#billionairemansion #taj #beautifulife#thankyougod.”

Enjoy the little things in life…. for one day you will look back and realize they were the big things😇#familytime #familylove❤️ #dutts #shahraandutt #besthalf #iqradutt #lunching #cipriani #dubai #love #grace #positivity #instafam #beautifulife #thankyougod🙏 36.5k Likes, 220 Comments – Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata) on Instagram: “Enjoy the little things in life…. for one day you will look back and realize they were the big…”

