Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Gets Support From Ex-contestants Sambhavna Seth And Lopamudra Raut

Sambhavna Seth and Lopamudra Raut have come out supporting the Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan!

Bigg Boss 11 is working well amongst the audience. This season has proven out to be a perfect blend of entertainment with controversies, fights, issues and arguments. The show has become quite engaging with contestants like Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and Priyank Sharma. A lot has been going on inside the house and it is resulting in reactions from people outside the house. In the recent developments, Sambhavna Seth and Lopamudra Raut have come out in support of the TV actress Hina Khan.

Sambhavna is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant. She was a part of the second season of the show. The actress-dancer has her own YouTube channel on which she reviews the daily episodes of Bigg Boss 11. In her latest video, she has said that she feels that the other house members are cornering Hina and she also would have reacted in a similar manner. She also lashes out at Akash asking who is he to question Hina’s celebrity status! She thinks that it has become a pattern inside the house to team up against Hina as she is a strong contestant.

On the other hand, Lopamudra Raut has also supported Hina on Twitter. She was a part of the last season of Bigg Boss. Targeting Puneesh, she writes on Twitter, “This guy punish… really need to learn how to talk to a woman! I am so taken aback by what he said… shameful!! Stay strong @eyehinakhan.”

This guy punish ..really need to learn how to talk to a woman ! I am so taken aback by what he said.. shameful!! Stay strong @eyehinakhan — Lopamudra Raut (@iLopamudraRaut) October 25, 2017

For those who do not know, Lopamudra and Hina had appeared together on the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where they shared a good bond with each other.

Talking about Hina and show, the actress is doing pretty well with her duties and tasks. And hence the commeners are targeting her!

