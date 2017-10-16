Game Of Thrones Star Sansa Stark Gets Engaged In Real With Joe Jonas, Here’s How Priyanka Chopra Reacts!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow, who recently got engaged to Rose Leslie AKA Ygritte, another Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has announced her engagement to beau Joe Jonas with a beautiful picture. Yes, after dating for almost a year, the two are engaged!

”I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” Turner had said in an interview to InStyle earlier.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Both Sophie and Jonas shared the same adorable picture with their engagement ring and fans couldn’t hold their excitement. The couple were showered with congratulatory wishes and the most special one to wish them was none other than Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra also commented on the picture saying, “Yaaaaay”.

She said yes. A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Here’s how Nick Jonas wished the couple:

Ahh! Congratulations to my brother… and sister in law to be on your engagement. I love you both so much. @joejonas @SophieT pic.twitter.com/H3ZS3v38xW — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 15, 2017

Meanwhile, check out how Twitterati have reacted to their engagement announcement:

"Sansa Stark" is engaged to Joe Jonas? Hopefully it'll go better than her other engagements. 😬😳 #gameofthrones #sansastark — Kate Spratt (@Spratterz) October 15, 2017

Well #SansaStark is engaged 2 a Jonas brother…I know a lot of guys who r gonna need help coming to terms with this news#SophieTurner #GoT pic.twitter.com/qakDpCF2Nx — Nolene Dougan (@NoleneDougan) October 15, 2017

Congratulations, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!