Game Of Thrones Star Sansa Stark Gets Engaged In Real With Joe Jonas, Here’s How Priyanka Chopra Reacts!

By
BusinessofCinema News Network
-
sansa stark

After Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow, who recently got engaged to Rose Leslie AKA Ygritte, another Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has announced her engagement to beau Joe Jonas with a beautiful picture. Yes, after dating for almost a year, the two are engaged!

”I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world. You realize that you’re not going to see each other all the time,” Turner had said in an interview to InStyle earlier.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Both Sophie and Jonas shared the same adorable picture with their engagement ring and fans couldn’t hold their excitement. The couple were showered with congratulatory wishes and the most special one to wish them was none other than Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra also commented on the picture saying, “Yaaaaay”.

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

I said yes.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Here’s how Nick Jonas wished the couple:

Meanwhile, check out how Twitterati have reacted to their engagement announcement:

Congratulations, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR