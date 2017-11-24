217 SHARES Share Tweet

The Bachchans now want to keep their child, Aaradhya Bachchan away from the paparazzi.

The star kids get exposed to the glamour world at a very young age. This is because they are born into a famous family. And also because they are always followed by the paparazzi. Something similar happened with Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan‘s daughter, Aaradhya.

The little kid has been in the limelight since her birth. Earlier, she used to appear nervous infront of the shutterbugs. But gradually she has learnt how to face the cameras well.

It was very recently that Aaradhya had visited a hospital with her mom for a good cause. It was at the same event that Aishwarya had broke down while requesting the media people to not make noise. Read here: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Breaks Down While Scolding Paparazzi

While the actress was in tears looking at all the chaos, Aaradhya just stood there gazing at people. Now if the reports are to be believed, then the Bachchans have decided to keep their girl child away from the paparazzi.

A source has been quoted in Deccan Chronicle saying, ”Aaradhya has been taught by her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to handle the paparazzi. Being so young, she already understands that she’s part of a family that’s constantly in the public domain, and she will be clicked wherever she goes. Aaradhya handles the cameras like a pro.”

The source also says that what happened on Monday was not right at all. It was, by all means, a solemn occasion. Not caring about the gravity of the situation, the photographers jostled, screamed and argued, which was not liked by the actress and her family.

Stating that now the Bachchans have decided to keep Aaradhya away from the paparazzi, the source said, ”It’s way too much attention for a child her age.”

Watch Video: Abhishek Bachchan Lashes Out As Paparazzi Click Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In A Wrong Light