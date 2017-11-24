Irrfan Khan Gives Us 5 Reasons To Be Excited About 2018!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Irrfan Khan has had quite a year at the movies. Helmed as one of the few actors who truly support good content persistently, looks like box office successes are becoming a regular for the actor. After having given us critically amassed entertainment for years, Irrfan Khan has truly surpassed all expectations in 2017 with both his films, Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle becoming boy critically and commercially successfully.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

In fact, Hindi Medium is one of the top 10 most successful films this year at the box office. Now as we draw closer to 2018, we are excited to know that we will get see As many as 5 times of screen next year giving us the perfect 5 reasons to look forward to a great year at the movies. Here’s a look at each of them!

1.The Song of Scorpions

Anup Singh directorial The Song of Scorpions is the story of a woman who is a shaman and traveling in the Thar desert of Rajasthan while crooning a song and falls in love with a camel trader leading to conflict due to the taboos set by society. Starring Irrfan Khan, Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, Shashank Arora the film is going to be a unique love saga set for a release early 2018.

2. Puzzle

Puzzle is Irrfan’s next Hollywood outing which is being directed by Marc Turtletaub the name behind the Oscar Winning film – Little Miss Sunshine. The stars Kelly Macdonald, David Denman and Irrfan.

3. Vishal Bhardwaj’s next

Irrfan Khan is going to join his Piku co-star Deepika Padukone once again in lady gangster Sapna Didi’s life-based film will be directed by Honey Trena and is being produced by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film will go on floors this January and will release subsequently by end of 2018!

4. Karwaan

The debutante director Akarsh Khurana is directing a dark comedy drama starring Irrfan Khan, Bollywood debutant Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda in key roles. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s production – RSVP Films.

5. Abhinay Deo’s next

Abhinay Deo is helming a comedy of a normal Mumbai middle-class couple who are stuck in a mystery thriller of sorts. The film stars Irrfan paired wit Kirti Kulhari and also has Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta in other pivotal roles.