Hrithik Roshan Shoots In A Freezing Cold Location

Hrithik Roshan is currently in Europe shooting a new campaign for one of his brand endorsements.

The brand team along with the star have been shooting in minus degree climate since a couple of days.

Since they are shooting at a high altitude, on snow-clad mountains, it has been even colder.

It fluctuates from – 4 to – 8 degrees and sometimes goes even below.

It is not less than some sort of an adventure for the entire team shooting in such temperatures.

Hrithik Roshan just took social media by a storm when he posted a picture of himself covered in snow with the caption “If you are on top of a mountain with great lighting,u must take one.”

Selfie tip: if you are on top of a mountain with great lighting, u must take one. pic.twitter.com/5aO5es8AFe — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) November 15, 2017

Hrithik is currently in the preparation mode for his next Super 30 which is based on mathematician Anand Kumar helmed by Vikas Bahl.

