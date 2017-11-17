Yami Gautam Attends International Children’s Film Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yami Gautam attended International Children’s Film Festival organized by CFSI (children’s film society of India) in and also awarded the little directors.

She is looking forward to collaborating with CFSI and Dr. Shravan Kumar for encouraging children films on a global platform and also encourage children for making cinema.

She has always been fond of children and is still a child by heart .. she had a great time celebrating children’s day with so many kids and also support a great initiative by children’s film society of India.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Yami Gautam shares, ”It’s a great moment to be with so many joyous children and share fun, laughter and happy times with them… I heard about Shravan Ji’s Little Directors, where children make their own films and were quite excited to know this… and this festival….it’s such a wonderful gathering… thanks to Children’s Film Society, India for inviting me here for this magnanimous event.”

Watch Video: Leaked Katrina Kaif Dancing To Swag Se Karenge Sabhka Swagat From Tiger Zinda Hai!