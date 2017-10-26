Karan Johar Refuses To Launch Prabhas In Bollywood, Targets Him In This Tweet?

115 SHARES Share Tweet

Reportedly, Karan Johar has dropped the idea of launching Prabhas in Bollywood because of his high demand!

The south actor Prabhas has become a national sensation after the release of the Baahubali series. He has now got a huge fan following. And why wouldn’t he? The actor had entirely dedicated five years of his life to SS Rajamouli’s epic saga. And that is the reason why he now wants his dedication to pay off in the form of his fee hike. But apparently, his hiked fee has now become a hurdle in him being launched in Bollywood. Yes, you read that right. Now Karan Johar might not be the one introducing Prabhas in Hindi films.

A report of DNA has quoted a source saying, ”Prabhas had devoted five years of his life to the two Baahubali films and it was only fair that he would want to cash in on his new success. But the price he asked for was staggering. While it was okay for him to ask and get his desired price — reportedly in the vicinity of Rs 20 crore — in Telugu cinema, it was unrealistic for Prabhas to expect that kind of remuneration in Bollywood.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The source adds on further saying, ”No South Indian actor, not even Rajinikanth, has that kind of commercial clout in Hindi cinema. Prabhas has clearly out-priced himself from Bollywood. After Baahubali and its sequel, Karan was keen to launch Prabhas in Hindi cinema. But on seeing the price he was asking, Karan has decided to abandon the idea of launching him.”

Amidst all such reports, KJo has made a cryptic tweet which has left everyone wondering if it is targeted towards Prabhas! His tweet reads, “Dear Ambition… if you have to achieve your full potential stay away from your arch nemesis…. Comparison!”

Dear Ambition…if you have to achieve your full potential stay away from your arch nemesis….Comparison! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 26, 2017

Neither Karan Johar nor Prabhas have spoken anything on the matter yet!

Watch Video: Zaira Wasim Celebrates Her Birthday In Aamir Khan’s Style With Media