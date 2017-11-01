Inside Photos: Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra And Others At Shah Rukh Khan’s Pre-Birthday Bash!

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood celebrities chill out at Shah Rukh Khan’s pre-birthday bash in Alibaug!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns a year older on November 2, but the actor has already started celebrating his birthday with close friends and family. His family and friends have already started making SRK’s birthday special in a memorable way. We have already got our hands on the inside photos from King Khan’s pre-birthday bash in Alibaug. The superstar took off to Alibaug to celebrate his birthday with his close friends from Bollywood.

Today morning, Gauri Khan, sister Shehnaz, daughter Suhana, Sussanne Khan and others were spotted at the Gateway of India leaving for Alibaug by yacht. Now we have got our hands on the pictures from the party that sees Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Farah Khan posing with SRK. Looks like they all are having a good time amid the sun and sea.

One of the picture sees Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan taking Karan Johar’s picture while others are seen chilling out at the Alibaug beach house.

Take a look at inside photos:

It isn’t everyday that u get ur pic clicked by ace photographer @iamsrk n @aliaabhatt clicks him clicking us @karanjohar #rich #Alibag #birthdayboy A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Nov 1, 2017 at 5:02am PDT