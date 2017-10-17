Inside Photos: Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon And Others At Star-Studded Diwali Bash!

219 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood celebrities are busy attending pre-Diwali parties. After Arpita Khan Sharma, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani hosted a star-studded party last night at his residence in Mumbai. The guest list included Taurani’s Race 3 leading man, Salman Khan who was accompanied by youngest brother Sohail.

Other B- town celebrities who showed their presence were Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Tamannaaah Bhatia, Kunal Kapoor, Angad Bedi with rumoured girlfriend Nora Fatehi, and Dia Mirza.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

New parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu also arrived together at the party, taking time off from baby duty. The duo looked adorable together as they posed for the shutterbugs gracefully. The party started at around 10:30 pm and went on till wee hours of the morning. It was quite a festive get-together for B-town stars.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol starter Race 3’ will be produced by Ramesh Taurani. The shooting of the film will go on floors from November.

Check out inside party photos below:

@sakpataudi stepped out in pretty Rose golden outfit #sohaalikhan#actress#bollywood#diwali#base#RameshTaurani #kunalkhemu#hubby#new#mother#partywear#designer#couple#hair#makeup#dubai#us#uk#nyc#london#milan#india#mumbai#jaipur#delhi#fashionblogger A post shared by Thread of Trends (@thread_of_trends) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Lst Night #Salman_Bhai #Baba_Siddiqui And #RameshTaurani Diwali Bash At Mumbai A post shared by Bilal Khan (@dabangg_khan_9969) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Dashing @BeingSalmanKhan Last night At #RameshTaurani's #DiwaliParty A post shared by 👉Tiger Zinda Hai {Shenaz}👈💪 (@beingshenazkhan) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:20am PDT