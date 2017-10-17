0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bollywood’s dancing queen, diva, and indeed an idol among millions of Indians across the globe, Madhuri Dixit-Nene is now all set to feature in a Marathi film.

Currently untitled, it is a slice of life film that revolves around the self realization journey of a women (played by Madhuri) with a dash of humor attached to its narrative style. The film will be directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar who has also written the film along with Devashree Shivadekar. The film is co produced by Subhedar and Aarti Subhedar of Blue Mustang Creations along with Vivek Rangachari and Arun Rangachari of Dar Motion Pictures (producers of The Lunch Box)

Madhuri genuinely believes cinema is beyond language and an effective story shown with expressive visuals can break language barriers and enthral audience across the globe.

Talking about the subject, Madhuri expressed, “It is a story of every household yet it has a silver lining. It not only gives you hope and inspiration but also encourages you to live life in the true sense. The most fascinating factor for me to choose it is that it is going to carve a niche in everyone’s heart.”

Despite having appeared in more than 75 films so far, this would be her first ever Marathi film as an actor. Though she has always been willing to act in Marathi films, it was always about the right script for her. “Marathi cinema is evolving so beautifully and seeing such incredible stories being told makes me beam with pride. I have received a number of scripts over the years since doing a Marathi film was always something I was open to. But the scripts didn’t excite me as this one did. When I read this script, it stood out and with the amazing team behind it, I knew that this is what I wanted to be a part of.” says Madhuri

The film is in pre-production and is all set to go on floors by the end of this year.