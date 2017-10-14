Bigg Boss 11: Who Do You Think Will Get EVICTED In The Second Week?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The second-week journey for Bigg Boss 11 contestants was high on drama. The housemates managed to create enough of havoc to keep viewers entertained and hooked to their television screen. Week 2 rolled in with 5 nominations for the second week’s eviction. For this week’s eviction, 5 contestants- Sshivani Durga, Sapna Choudhry, Jyoti Kumari, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta have found themselves in the line of fire.

Post nominations, the contestants were introduced luxury budget task, which was won by Arshi’s team. Hiten Tejwani, who was the king for the task, lost the task after he failed to recognize the good queen between Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan.

As the week proceeded, Bigg Boss introduced captaincy task. Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta battled out to become the first captain of the task. As we all know there can be only one captain of the ship and none other than Vikas became the first captain of the house.

As soon as he became the captain of the house, Bigg Boss gave him special powers. One of the special powers included putting one contestant in the jail as the worst performer of the luxury budget task. Vikas choose none other than Hina khan while Padosis chose Sapna Choudhry and Arshi Khan as the worst performers. All the three ladies were put in the jail.

Well, the weekend has arrived and it is obviously, time for eviction. Taking a closer look at the second-week long journey of the nominated contestants; it appears as if Sshivani Durga is still getting used to of fights and Bigg Boss house. Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Sapna have contributed to the show by creating controversies this week.

Keeping up with the trend of the show, three of them have created chaos to secure a place at the center stage. Jyoti Kumari, who managed to raise eyebrows with her straightforward attitude in week one, has fallen cold in the second week.

However, only audience will decide who deserves to stay in the house. So, who do you think will get evicted this week? share your views in the comments section below:

