Inside Pics: Aaradhya Bachchan Looks Like A Princess At Her Birthday Celebration, AbRam Looks As Cute As A Button!

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Aaradhya Bachchan had her birthday celebration which was attended by other star kids including AbRam.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned six years old on 16th of this November. And to celebrate the occasion the Bachchans threw a party on this Saturday which was attended by many of the B-town stars along with their kids. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam was also seen there enjoying at the party.

Talking about the stars themselves, we spotted Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan with son Azad Rao Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra with son Viaan Kundra, and many others.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Big B himself shared a few pictures from the celebration and we can’t help us saying that the kids stole the show. While everyone else was enjoying the party, SRK’s son AbRam wanted candy floss or ‘buddhi ke baal’. In a few pictures shared by Amitabh, we can see how happy the little kid is after getting what he wants.

Big B captioned the pictures as, ‘‘And as for this little bundle, he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal cone. So, we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless. AbRam, Jr Shah Rukh, delectable.”

T 2716 – And as for this little bundle .. he wanted the fluffy ‘buddhi ka baal’ cone .. so we took him to the stall made one for him and the joy of getting it is just priceless .. Abram, jr Shahrukh .. delectable !! pic.twitter.com/8SMF9YsH7p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

He also shared a few other snaps in which the birthday girl was seen sharing her cake with others. The veteran actor posted the pictures with the caption, “And the birthday girl glows at her celebration, demure in her new dress, considerate in sharing her cake and the pride of the family -girls always are.”

T 2716 – And the birthday girl glows at her celebration .. demure in her new dress .. considerate in sharing her cake .. and the pride of the family .. girls always are ..😀😀 pic.twitter.com/5mNiaipeoq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2017

Aaradhya was born to Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan on Novemeber 16, in the year 2011. The girl, at the celebration, was looking no less than a princess in her cute little baby pink dress. Also looking stunning as ever was her mother Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was seen in a beautiful gown.

Check out More pictures here…

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

❤️#aaradhyabirthdayparty A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 19, 2017 at 3:40am PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:25pm PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 18, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

Happy birthday little princess 💋💋💋 A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 🔵 (@_aishwaryaraibachchan) on Nov 16, 2017 at 6:03am PST