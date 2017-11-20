Bigg Boss 11: Sapna Choudhary And Shilpa Shinde Get Into An Ugly Fight- Watch Video!

348 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Sapna Choudhary get into a fight after Akash Dadlani instigates Sapna.

A new day inside Bigg Boss 11 started on a negative note. Contestant VJ Benafsha Soonawalla was the latest contestant to be evicted from the show. Well, the controversial show never fails to amuse its viewers. The new days started off with a heated argument between Shilpa Shinde and Sapna Choudhary. The duo got into a nasty fight after Akash Dadlani went to Sapna revealing how Shilpa has made some comment on her.

This didn’t go down well with Sapna, who walked straight towards Shilpa asking her about the comment she made on her. Shilpa denied making any such comment on her ‘standard’. Shilpa Shinde, who has been commenting on each one in the house, has finally got a taste of her own medicine.

Hina Khan, who was also present during the argument, also got into a fight with Shilpa Shinde. Well, as the game is getting closer and serious; things are turning more intense for the housemates. A day without fights and arguments is not a day in Bigg Boss 11 house.

Watch the sneak peek video here:

Akash Dadlani instigates Sapna Choudhary against Shilpa Shinde. Find out what happens next, tonight at 10:30 PM! #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/eWjIpXLv75 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 20, 2017

