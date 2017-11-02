An Insignificant Man Already Housefull?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The most awaited non fiction political thriller ‘An Insignificant Man’ is all set to hit the screens soon. The highly intriguing trailer has left the audience so excited that the preview screenings of the film are already housefull.

The leading multiplex chain in India has organised a preview screening for the film, which are already sold out in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengalaru.

The raising anticipation is creating a demand for more shows across the nation. After winning accolades at more than 50 film festivals across the world the film is all set to release soon.

The film which had been facing censor troubles, goes behind the scenes to document Arvind Kejriwal and his insurgent party’s rise to power. The three minute sneak peek promises a thrilling look at the gritty realities of a new political party.

Directors Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla recorded 400 hours of footage over the course of a year, capturing the clashes between idealism and politics during AAP’s 2013 election campaign.

When asked Khusbhoo about it, she said, “We weren’t ready for this kind of an immediate houseful response. The fact that Arvind’s personal popularity is currently low has been good for us because there is no emotional euphoria around him anymore which usually makes people argue in shrill and polarised ways. The current atmosphere gives the audiences the opportunity to reflect on the idea, and not just this one man or a party. When our film was screened at MAMI last year, the audience consisted of people who loved him and others who hated him. After the screening, both sides came to us and spoke at length about what the film meant to them. So it’s exciting for us to know that the film is working across different kinds of people and that people are really waiting for the film.”

Interestingly, both good and bad perceptions of the AAP are highlighted by the trailer. Taking an unbiased approach, it leaves the viewer to wonder and draw their own conclusions. The lack of interviews and voice overs give it a cinematic feel, bringing the viewer up, close and personal with democracy.

The political thriller presented by the global media giant Vice, produced by Memesys Lab is co produced by Sundance, Bertha Foundation, DocSociety, AND Busan, IDFA.

‘An Insignificant Man’, directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla under the banners of Global media giant Vice and Memesys Lab produced by Anand Gandhi is slated to release on 17th November, 2017.

Watch Trailer Here: