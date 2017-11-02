Mila Kunis: Moms Are Still Women

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A year later, we’ll find our original Bad Moms, Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, giving us another reality check during the Christmas season with ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’.

The movie showcases 3 moms trying to keep it together during the holiday season with the pressure of making everything perfect. ”Moms need to decompress. Moms are still women. Women who need to have a life outside of being a mom for their own sanity.” Comments Kunis. Talking about the male audience of the movie Mila says, “I think it took a minute for the men to go it’s okay for them to see the movie. And when they did, they got it.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Commenting on the same, Kristen Bell mentioned, ”Audiences can all relate to motherhood in some way. You either know a mom, are a mom, or have a mom. It’s a universal theme and the stress of motherhood particularly in this day and age is a lot.”

Don’t miss The Bad Moms Christmas on November 10, 2017 in cinema’s near you!

Watch Video: Deepika Padukone REACTS On No Love Making Scenes With Ranveer Singh In Padmavati