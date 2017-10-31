Irrfan Khan To Join A Dating App

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Irrfan Khan is keen on joining an online dating app as he is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ which ralks about online dating.

The actor who will be seen in the Tanuja Chandra directorial is fascinated by the millennial way of dating. Irrfan Khan is now keen to join an online dating app after having a closer look at the modern relationships.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is a departure from the usual fairy tale romance and puts forth that not every story has to have a perfect ending. The film resonates with the millennials’ sentiments with the relationship status ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.

The national award winning actor showcases the Irrfan Khan style romance in yet another content driven film after Hindi Medium. Parvathy who has served the Indian film industry with her strong performances in the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films for almost a decade will make her Bollywood debut with ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’. The film showcases the breezy romance of the unusual and fresh pairing of Irrfan with Parvathy.

The story promises to connect with singe people and even those who have found their partners through online dating platforms. The relativity of the content is probably one of the reasons why the trailer has struck a chord with the audience.

The songs from the film give us intriguing insights into the frictional relationship of Yogi and Jaya. Shot on the backdrop of picturesque locations the film proves to be a visual delight.

The bring-your-brain-in-theater romantic comedy is backed by Zee Studios who have earlier supported content films like Mom, Sairat, Natasamrat amongst others.