Jyoti Kumari On Puneesh Sharma And Bandgi Kalra’s Relationship: They Are Just Faking It!

Jyoti Kumari feels that Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra are not really a couple and are just faking it!

Bigg Boss 11 is getting spicier day by day. With each passing day, the audience is getting to witness more arguments, more fights and more controversies. But amidst all these issues inside the house, there are two people who have found their love in their each other. They are none other than Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra. But are they really serious about each other? Well, the recently evicted contestant Jyoti Kumari doesn’t feel so.

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan announced that Jyoti is the one who has been voted out. After coming out of the house, she talked to Pinkvilla.

In the conversation, while talking about Puneesh and Bandgi, she said, “I feel that both Puneesh and Bandgi are faking to be a couple on the show just to stay inside the house. They might be friends but I feel they are not really a couple and are just faking it.”

She also talked about her sudden elimination saying, “I am very shocked and everybody else too is extremely shocked by my elimination. Somewhere I felt Luv Tyagi should have been eliminated and even the housemates felt the same thing, in fact, Luv and Benafsha thought that either one of them would have been eliminated.”

Talking about her co-contestants, she said, “Vikas Bhai, Hiten Tejwani, Hina Khan are the people I was closest to inside the house. I will really miss Vikas Gupta.”

Puneesh and Bandgi have showed on the screens that they are in love with each other. They were even heard discussing about the future of their relationship!

Well, the truth is better known to the alleged couple and the people inside the house can only make a guess!

