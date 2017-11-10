Irrfan Khan-Parvathy Starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle Garners Rave Reviews

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The wait for the most intriguing film Qarib Qarib Singlle is finally over. The film opens on a positive note, garnering rave reviews from all quarters.

The film is witnessing much love and appreciation from the audience and critics alike for its quirky content and unique storyline.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ brings to celluloid fresh pairing of National award-winning actor Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actress Parvathy, who is marking her Bollywood debut with this film.

The film is witnessing a strong word of mouth creating a power packed impact on the masses.

Irrfan Khan’s quirky avatar and perfect comic timing along with Parvathy’s amazing act is loved by the masses.

Tanuja Chandra is back with a bang with Qarib Qarib Singlle and she is been widely appreciated for her body of work.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ showcases newage online dating love between Irrfan Khan and Parvathy.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok has released and is running on a positive note at the box office.

