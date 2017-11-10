122 SHARES Share Tweet

Hina Khan’s controversial statements have irked Gauahar Khan

Bigg Boss 11 is becoming a hub for controversies even before the end of the episode. Hina Khan has always managed to stay in the limelight in every episode. Be it for her behavior with other contestants or her comments. This time Hina has managed to irk out Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan.

Almost in every episode, we see Hina Khan and Arshi Khan butting heads. Although an episode a few days ago, a comment from Hina not only managed to hurt Arshi’s feelings but also has earned the wrath of Gauahar Khan.

Hina has passed a judgemental comment about Arshi stating that Arshi needs to tear off her clothes to get noticed in the outside world. This was surprising to hear from Hina as when lewd comments were made about MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla, Hina was by her side defending her.

This is what managed to earn Gauahar’s wrath. Here is her tweet regarding the incident:

Ek ladki ki izzat ke liye Jung..Aur doosri ladki ki koi izzat nahi ??It’s ok to discuss a girls conduct with others n judge? Kapde phaad ke kaam milega??Not suggestive?? Not derogatory?? Hmm yaar values ho toh sabke liye ek jaise ho!! Varna galat Sab hain!! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 9, 2017

This not the first time that Hina Khan has made Gauahar Khan rant. Earlier when Hina made comments about Shilpa Shinde’s English speaking skills, Gauahar took to twitter about how disappointed she was with Hina.

This is not all, Hina Khan has passed comments about ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant. Hina said that she would never stoop as low as Kishwer Merchant— referring to the time when Kishwer has spit in wild card contestant, Rishabh Sinha’s water. Whilst calling the act gross Hina further added that she would play the game with dignity.

When Kishwer was made aware of the backtalk she posted a lengthy message stating, “There are times when u make a mistake, then say sorry and move on to becoming a better person. With all due respect @realhinakhan it’s just been 2 days, u can talk abt things, but hang on let the tasks start, we are watching u from the outside to see how nice u are nt tht I haven’t heard stories abt u when u were dng yeh rishta kya kehlata hai and now recently when u did #khatronkekhiladi (sic). Let the house push u a little. Let it start driving u crazy. I haven’t explained myself for the action I did 2yrs bk once again in this post as it’s my past. I have said sorry to Rishab, things are super between us !! At the end of it I came out with dignity and soooooo much love and respect from everyone, I came out a winner thts what mattered. My growth from bad to good is what mattered !!! All the best Hina ‘keeping a watch on you’!!” (sic)

Hiwever Kishwer later deleted the message and tweeted:

Guys let’s nt blow it out of proportion.. someone sent me only tht part where she spoke abt tht incident..Later I saw the entire video — Kishwer M Rai (@KishwerM) October 4, 2017

But this was not all as Hansika Motwani, Kushboo, and Kriti Kharbanda had too slammed Hina Khan when she commented on how South Indian actresses are ‘bulging’.

