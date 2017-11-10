Sushmita Sen Posts A Photo Of Her Toned Abs And You Won’t Believe What Happens Next!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sushmita Sen has maintained herself to be fit is and is working towards developing abs before her 42nd birthday.

We all know Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen is truly inspirational to all the single women in the country. She is a lady who motivates women to face life with courage. She is no newcomer to fame and she still continues to portray the same exuberance and inspiration.

Sushmita Sen has maintained herself to be fit is and is working towards developing abs before her 42nd birthday. The boss lady recently shared a photo of her abs and immediately her comments section was filled with marriage proposals. Fans were drooling over her hot abs pics, which is currently giving us fitness goals.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

She shared an inspiring message with a pic that read:

“#workinprogress 😉 Slowly but surely!!!💪😁❤️ I begin training again post all my travels to meet the body I want as my 42nd birthday month begins!!!💃🏻😍👏❤️😄 let some SAY it can’t be done…I’ll keep it simple & just DO it!!!😉😄👍 My body…My rules!! Every year I celebrate every line..be it on my body or on my face!!! I have earned them!!!💪😊😍👍 #celebratelife #celebrateyourself #birthdaymonth #renewal #rebirth ❤️💃🏻👍 yipppeeeeeee!!!!😅💃🏻❤️love u guys!!!!! Mmuuuaaaaah!!!!!