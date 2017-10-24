Irrfan Khan Promotes ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ On Pro-Kabaddi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

National award winner Irrfan Khan attended the Pro-Kabaddi match in Mumbai while the actor was promoting his upcoming film ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.

Irrfan Khan attended the match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers that took place on Monday, 23rd October. The actor not only enjoyed the match but also indulged in the sport himself.

The actor played the desi sport in full fervor displaying his athletic side. Irrfan Khan was seen playing Kabaddi with the players in full gusto and excitement.

Irrfan Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ starring him as Yogi and Parvathy as Jaya.

The national award winning actor showcases the Irrfan Khan style romance in yet another content driven film after Hindi Medium. Parvathy who has served the Indian film industry with her strong performances in the Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada films for almost a decade will make her Bollywood debut with ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’. The film showcases the breezy romance of the unusual and fresh pairing of Irrfan with Parvathy.

‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is a departure from the usual fairy tale romance and puts forth that not every story has to have a perfect ending. The film resonates with the millennials’ sentiments with the relationship status ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’.

The story promises to connect with singe people and even those who have found their partners through online dating platforms. The relativity of the content is probably one of the reasons why the trailer has struck a chord with the audience.

The unusual film focuses on the middle aged romance of Yogi and Jaya who meet online.

The songs ‘Khatam Kahani’ and ‘Tu Chale Toh’ give us further insights into the frictional relationship of Yogi and Jaya. Shot on the backdrop of picturesque locations the film proves to be a visual delight.

The bring-your-brain-in-theater romantic comedy is backed by Zee Studios who have earlier supported content films like Mom,Sairat, Natasamrat amongst others.

Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.

