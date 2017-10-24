Niharika Singh On Affair With Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He Just Wants To Sell His Book

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Niharika Singh has rubbished the claims the Nawazuddin Siddiqui who says that he had an intimate relationship with the actress!

The Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors of the industry. He has given many terrific performances in films like Manjhi The Mountain Man and Raman Raghav 2.0. And according to the actor himself, one of his best performances was for the film Miss Lovely. The actor has recently launched his biography in which he has talked about his early days and his relationship with his Miss Lovely co-star Niharika Singh.

He revealed, ”I invited her over for a home-cooked meal, a mutton dish which was my specialty. She politely agreed and came over. The dish I had made for her turned out to be absolutely terrible. But she was too well mannered to say so. Not only did she eat everything that was on her plate, but she praised it as well.”

He also said, ”Now you come to my house, Nawaz. I will cook mutton for you,’ she said warmly. For the very first time, I went to Niharika’s house. I rang the doorbell, slightly nervous. When she opened the door, revealing a glimpse of the house, I was speechless with amazement. A hundred, or so it seemed, little candles flickered beautifully.She wore soft faux fur, looking devastatingly gorgeous, her beauty illuminated even more in the candlelight. And I, being the lusty, village bumpkin that I am, scooped her up in my arms and headed straight to the bedroom. We made passionate love. And just like that, out of the blue, I began a relationship with Niharika Singh, a relationship which I did not know then would last for almost one-and-a-half year.”

But it seems like the actress does not agree with the actor. In a conversation with India Times, Niharika has denied the claims made by Nawaz.

She said, “Nawaz and I had a brief relationship during the making of Miss Lovely that lasted less than a few months. So today when he paints me as a woman in fur enticing him into her bedroom with candles, or desperately calling him and mailing other women on his behalf, I can only laugh.”

She also added on saying, “He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so. He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship. None of what he has written has been with my knowledge, let alone my consent. It is this very aspect of Nawaz that caused me to end my relationship with him in the first place. I have always maintained that he’s a brilliant actor. However, I had hoped these acting skills would have remain confined only to the screen. Still, I wish him well. I have nothing more to say.”

Well, let’s see if Nawaz has anything to say on Niharika’s reaction!

