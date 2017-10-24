Bigg Boss 11: Mehjabi Siddiqui’s Freakish Behaviour At Night Scares Housemates- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Get ready to witness a new drama inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11, Mehjabi Siddiqui’s weird behaviour at night will scare the housemates. She acts to be possessed and scares everyone in the middle of the night.

The most scared housemates are Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani, who caught Mehjabi Siddiqui first in freakish behaviour. The whole incident leaves housemates discussing if Mehjabi is being fake for the sake of footage.

While all the housemates keep an eye on Mehjabi, without blinking her eye, she keeps staring at them. Hina Khan also goes on to do something in order to bring her back in a normal mode but looks like nothing works out. Mehjabi Siddiqui stays haunted.

Initially, in the first week, evicted contestant Sshivani Durga also did something very similar that had left housemates scared. However, in her defence, Sshivani, after her eviction, she made it clear that Shilpa Shinde had started staring at her first and she just reacted to the same.

