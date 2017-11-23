Ishq De Fanniyar From ‘Fukrey Returns’ Is Set To Release Tomorrow

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The makers of Fukrey Returns are set to release another melodious song titled Ishq De Fanniyar, tomorrow.

Ishq De Fanniyar being the third song will remind us of the very famous Ambarsariya from the first installment

The singer Jyotica Tangri has created magic with her vocals, giving the song a beautiful and romantic feel.

Ishq De Fanniyar is the first love song from the hit album of Fukrey Returns, featuring Pulkit Samrat (Hunny) and Priya Anand (Priya).

The music jukebox and the first two songs that released a week ago, has received a great reaction and has garnered a positive response amongst the viewers.

Fukrey Returns is set to recreate the magic of 2013 hit Fukrey, the high on humour trailer has generated immense anticipation amongst who are eager to witness the film on the screen.

The high on humour trailer has also generated immense anticipation amongst the masses who are eager to witness the film on big screen. Also Read: Is Dharmendra Upset With The Makers Of Fukrey Returns?

Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sindhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December, 2017.

Watch Trailer Here