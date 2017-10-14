Iulia Vantur Skips Salman Khan’s Sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Diwali Bash And We Know Why!

268 SHARES Share Tweet

It was celebration time for Salman Khan and his family as his sister Arpita Khan Sharma threw a Diwali party last night at her residence in Mumbai.

Who’s who of the B-town showed their presence at the lavish party. From Shah Rukh Khan to Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor, and many others gathered under one roof to celebrate the festive season with much high spirits.

The celebs were decked up to the fullest for the festive occasion. Katrina Kaif stole the limelight in hot red lehenga while Shilpa Shetty and others were seen dressed in their best designer wear.

However, someone who was not seen at the party was Iulia Vantur. Yes, Iulia Vantur missed attending the party and we know why. Well, Iulia’s visa has expired and so, the firangi lady has returned to Romania.

Iulia Vantur took to Instagram to share about the same. She captioned an image as, “Sometimes u have no choice, u have to follow the rules so fly baby, fly 😀 #visa #expire #rules #respect #travel #enjoy #lifeisgood #love #blessed #”

Well, these days Iulia seems to be quite weird. Apart from the fact that she’s not been a part of the Da-Bang tour, Iulia is seen upset when questioned about Salman Khan, as she comes face-to-face with the media. Also, Salman’s proximity to Katrina is also worrying the Romanian beauty, we think so!

Meanwhile, check out some of the inside photos from the Diwali bash:

