Exclusive Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan Loses His Temper On Akash Dadlani For Making Kissing Comment On Lucinda Nicholas!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Akash Dadlani is so much in love with Lucinda Nicholas that he was even expecting a kiss from her.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra’s lovey-dovey moments in the house became a talk of the town.On the other hand, Akash Dadlani can be seen running behind the new member of the house, Lucinda Nicholas.

Lucinda is among the four ‘padasis’ of the Bigg Boss 11 house, who was welcomed into the main house a couple of days back but someone, who is very much impressed with Lucinda is none other than Akash Dadlani.

Akash Dadlani is so much in love with Lucinda Nicholas that he was even expecting a kiss from her. In the unseen footage, which was not aired on the television, Akash Dadlani was heard talking to Shilpa Shinde that he wants to kiss Lucinda’s lips. He even went on to say that he wants to try and taste Lucinda’s lips, this leaves Shilpa quite shocked.

That’s not all; there was one more episode in which Akash again expressed his wish to kiss Lucinda. In the Wednesday episode of Bigg Boss 11, Akash was seen talking about the lips of Lucinda. He asked her to pop her lips when she was busy doing workouts. Akash also said that he wants to kiss Lucinda, but she ignored.

Akash and Lucinda’s bonding turns into a serious relationship or not only time will tell, but meanwhile, we EXCLUSIVELY reveal, Salman Khan is quite upset with this behaviour of Akash. Yes, the superstar host lost his temper on Akash during the weekend ka vaar episode and asked him to behave himself and stop making vulgar comments on the family show.

Catch all these dramas in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11!

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan are safe from this week’s eviction while Jyoti Kumari, Sapna Choudhry, and Sshvani Durga are still in danger zone.

