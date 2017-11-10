Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla Takes A Dig At Arshi Khan’s English Diction And It’s Hilarious- Watch Video!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Benafsha takes a dig at Arshi Khan’s English diction and is sure to leave you in splits.

Bigg Boss 11 house has been divided into two teams. Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Benafsha have made their own team while on the other side, Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi and Vikas Gupta have made their own team. The conflict between these two groups is increasing with each passing day. Tonight, Hina Khan will be seen expressing her anger on Arshi Khan.

The makers of the show have released a sneak peek video from tonight’s episode that sees Hina having a conversation with Sapna, Luv and Priyank that how she is not going to spare Arshi Khan once she is out of the jail. Sapna then suggests her to keep calm and irk Arshi by taunting her.

On the other hand, Hina Khan’s jail partner Benafsha takes a dig at Arshi Khan’s English diction. Earlier when Benafsha was announced punishment of jail for pulling Akash Dadlani’s hair, Arshi Khan had expressed her happiness over the same by saying, “Slow CLAEPS (claps)”. Benafsha mimics the same and is sure to leave you in splits.

Meanwhile, as earlier we exclusively revealed, Sabyasachy is the new captain of the house after Puneesh Sharma. He won the captaincy task against his contenders- Akash Dadlani and Bandgi Kalra.

Watch the sneak peek video from tonight’s episode:

The #BB11 housemates discuss about Arshi Khan & Akash Dadlani! Catch the whole story tonight at 10:30pm! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/HFTqSdDPEw — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 10, 2017

