Jacqueline Fernandez Riding High On Success After Judwaa 2

Jacqueline Fernandez has been on a high and basking in the glory of her recent blockbuster Judwaa 2.

The news is Jacqueline Fernandez who is already associated with coveted brands across various sectors, now further to the huge success of Judwaa 2, the brand makers have become further interested to have her on board as the face of their products.

Jacqueline who has already been a favorite name amongst the brand circuit has gone ahead and signed 4 new brand endorsement deals post-Judwaa 2. The actress has been on a brand signing spree since the success of the film!

There has been an upsurge in her brands recently. There were several proposals and brands who had approached the actress.

With the commitment, dedication and huge reach the actress provides, she has been a favorite of brands but recently there has been an upsurge in the number of brands she has signed in such a short time span.