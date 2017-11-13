Dont Miss!! Kriti Sanon’s Elegant And Stylish Photoshoot For A Brand

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kriti Sanon has been on a brand endorsement signing spree post the success of her last film, Bareilly ki Barfi. With about 4 to 5 new endorsements, Kriti Sanon is currently endorsing about 12 brands.

The actress has been endorsing an apparel brand for quite some time now that is known for their western outfits. Not very long ago, a new campaign of the brand was released and Kriti Sanon looked super chic in it.

As she shot for a new campaign of the brand for this season, she looked extremely stylish and elegant at the same time.

The brand team planned an extensive marketing plan for the new campaign and had Kriti’s pictures all over, be it t on hoardings or on social media.

Kriti Sanon and the brand team have been receiving very good response for the campaign. Kriti has taken her style factor notches higher with her latest campaigns.

In fact, even when she makes appearances, attends events or spotted at the airport, her looks are gaining a lot of good feedback and eyeballs.

Kriti Sanon is currently on a career high with her last film, Bareilly ki Barfi, where she was hugely appreciated for her performance and now she has also recently signed Arjun Patiala opposite Punjab’s heartthrob Diljith Dosanjh.