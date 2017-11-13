Radhika Apte Turned Heads With Her Stunning GQ Look!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Radhika Apte was seen in a stunning avatar at GQ Fashion Nights on Sunday evening.

Radhika Apte was the showstopper for Shantanu and Nikhil. She walked the ramp donning a mustard tunic along with a grey waistcoat and trousers.

Her make up was on point making the dusky beauty look smokin hot. What looks like black kajal is actually bottle green eye pencil blending into warm brown and then smudged on the inner corners with metallic copper shadow and matte black

The highlight of the look was her dual nose accessories, her nose pin and the stunning nose ring.

Her hair were specially braided to match with the fabric and strands of hair across her face replicate the jagged lines of fabric.

The beauty who is known for her bold movie choices, left a bold mark at GQ fashion nights with her hot sizzling avatar.

Radhika will be next seen in the movie Padman, Bazar and Netflix’s first Indian original ‘Sacred Games’