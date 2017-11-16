After Janhvi, Ishaan, And Sara, This Star Kid Is Ready For Their Bollywood Debut

36 SHARES Share Tweet

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, and Sara Ali Khan are not the only Bollywood star kids making their debut next year.

Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar are all set to being shooting for their debut project— Dhadak. While Amrita Singh-Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has bagged her second project produced by Anushka Sharma; they are not the only star kids on the block.

Pooja Bedi and ex-husband Farhan Furniturewala’s daughter Aalia Furniturewala is gearing up for her foray in Bollywood.

In an interview with the Deccan Chronicle, Pooja stated, “She (Aalia) has done one year film direction course in New York University. She has done one-year acting course in New York Film Academy. She is currently back in India doing extensive training for Bollywood, busy attending acting, Kathak, contemporary, and singing classes. She is getting loads of offers but I want her to focus on her preparation. Next year, we will launch her,”

This, not the first time that Aalia has been in news. The young starlet is already Instagram famous— Aalia has about 322,834 followers and is known for posting bold pictures unapologetically. This, of course, has invited a fair share of trolls for the star kid.

When Aalia was trolled for sharing some bold pictures, she took to her blog and wrote:

“When you get attention, you get a good amount of hate, coupled with a good amount of love. It balances it out, and more often than not, the love outweighs the hate and produces a very positive canvas for me to paint my life on. I never objected or shied away from the attention I got, and I continued to stay true to myself. As my social media reach grew, I began noticing fights breaking out on my Instagram photos. Within the comments, were people that had commented things like “Mahn, u r so hot I wana fuk u so hard,” or “ur ti**ies look so suckable” or even random comments like “boobs.” Just “b**bs.” Of course, i’d have people commenting back and taking up for me fiercely, and I made it a point to thank them and block anyone that spread any kind of negativity. I always ignored it and moved on.” (sic)

She further added:

“Yes, the fact that I look half decent and have breasts does not mean that I am necessarily “Bollywood ready,” but it doesn’t mean I am not. It’s a strange world we live in where wearing a bikini is more frowned upon than being hateful and tearing another individual down. It is not okay to hate. You are allowed to have your opinion, you are allowed to have your values and beliefs, I respect your choices and who you are. I deserve the same.

I will be fine, I will move on. I will continue to do good and make those around me happy and I will continue to dress the way I please and post the kind of photos I post. I will continue to live my life the way I do because I know when I go to bed at night, I am a good person. I will rise.”

