Bigg Boss 11: Here’s The Reason Why Priyank Sharma And Benafsha Soonawalla Enter Bathroom Together

In Bigg Boss 11, after Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla enter the bathroom together but their reason is different.

Bigg Boss 11 has been attracting eyeballs from all over the nation. All thanks to its contestants like Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Bandgi Kalra, Puneesh Sharma, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla.

Earlier, we had seen the couple, Bandgi and Puneesh entering the bathroom together after midnight. And this time it is Priyank and Benafsha. Lately, the two of them have grown really close and everyone is talking about them. In fact, their respective girlfriend and boyfriend outside the house, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have expressed their displeasure at how the two of them have been behaving.

But the reason for them going to the bathroom together was different. In an unseen video, Priyank seems to be upset with Benafsha while she can be seen really hard to convince him. The young boy tries to lock himself inside the bathroom to escape her. But she follows her inside keeping the door ajar. Benafsha asks him to come out and says that it would not look good on the national television.

Although he comes out, he tells the young lady that he is dead for her. This hurts Benafsha and she starts crying.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 11, the two of them were even seen sharing a bed at night. Their fellow contestants like Vikas Gupta and Bandgi tried to explain them that even if they are just friends, it does not look good on the national television.

Talking about Priyank and Benafsha, the two of them had become such good friends that the young lady even nominated herself for the next two weeks to save him from this week’s nomination. We wonder why Priyank is upset with her now!

