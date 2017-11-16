Dhinchak Pooja Grabs Her First TV Show Thanks To Bigg Boss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj singer Dhinchak Pooja grabs her first television show, all thanks to Bigg Boss.

Pooja Jain a.k.a Dhinchak Pooja or endearingly called Dhinchak by Bigg Boss 11 housemates was a wildcard entry into the show. She was later evicted after her brief stint but her fans need not despair!

Pooja Jain reportedly has been approached for her first television show post Bigg Boss 11.

Pooja has created quite a fan following for her through her songs. Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj was her ticket to fame. The first song she released was Swag Wali Topi after that there was no looking back. Since her first song, she has released more six songs and has 310,110 subscribers on Youtube.

Reportedly Pooja will be next seen in Colors TV’s Entertainment Ki Raat. The show is a mix of roasting and rapping. The promos of the Entertainment Ki Raat which are currently being aired on TV feature famous television celebrities like Ravi Dubey, Mouni Roy, Aditya Narayan, Dipika Kakar along with others poking fun at each other.

Reportedly Pooja made quite a buzz among the Bigg Boss contestants and audiences after her entry in Bigg Boss 11. Remember the time when there a near lice outbreak in the house? Pooja was romantically linked to co-contestant Luv Tyagi. Her personality on the show is what prompted the makers of Entertainment Ki Raat to approach her.

If sources are to be believed Pooja has given a nod to makers of the show and will start filming once she is back from Delhi.

