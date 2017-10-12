See Photos: This Is How Amitabh Bachchan Is Celebrating His 75th Birthday!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Amitabh Bachchan rang in his 75th birthday in Maldives with his family.

It was the Shahehshah of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday yesterday, on October 11. The veteran actor turned 75 years old yesterday. And to celebrate the occasion, his family had planned something special for him.

The Bachchans went to the beautiful island of Maldives to celebrate Big B’s birthday. In fact, Sr Bachchan, Jr Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted at the airport when they were leaving the town. And reportedly, Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and his granddaughter Navya Naveli had joined everyone in Maldives.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

While the family must be enjoying themselves, Abhishek gave us a glimpse of the surprise that they had planned for the legendary actor. Just 2 hours before his birthday ended, Junior Bachchan shared a snap in which Amitabh is staring at a lit-up text which says Happy Birthday. He had captioned the picture as, “75 and still stylin’!!! Happy birthday Pa.”

75 and still stylin’!!! Happy birthday Pa. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

He had shared another picture when they were on their way to Maldives. The snap was taken whilst being in the clouds. He had shared it captioning it as, “Into the clouds. #nofilterneeded #shotoniphone8plus”

Into the clouds. #nofilterneeded #shotoniphone8plus A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Oct 10, 2017 at 5:17am PDT

Abhishek, Aishwarya and Shweta had planned a special celebration. “The three had meticulously planned every detail. They rang in the birthday at their private beach with crackers and a huge cake. They plan to indulge in a variety of water sports from jet skiing to sailing. A yacht party is also in the cards,” says a source of Mid-day.

Talking about the work front of the actor, Amitabh Bachchan is going to be seen in the film of Thugs Of Hindostan. The film also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Big B is also a part of thr film 102 Not Out, which also stars Rishi Kapoor.