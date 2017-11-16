Shweta Tripathi Reunites With Anurag Kayashp For Her Next

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Shweta Tripathi was last seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Haraamkhor which was much appreciated not just by the audience but also by the critics. The actress has since then kept busy and has currently been juggling her schedule for her Amazon Prime series, Mirzapur with Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey.

After her last collaboration with Anurag Kashyap with ZOO, India’s first film to be completely shot on an iPhone, Shweta is all geared up to reunite with Anurag. This time she will be seen in a film by Arati Kadav who has earlier directed a short film called Time Machine and is now geared up to make her feature film debut. Anurag and Vikramaditya Motwane will be presenting the film. Arati has come up with another Sci-Fi film named Cargo this team as a full-length feature film. This film will have Shweta Tripathi paired Vikrant Massey in the lead role and it is mostly going to be based inside a spaceship orbiting in the space.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This film is going to be produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Shlok Sharma. The film goes on floor in January 2018 and will have Shweta work with Vikrant again after Mirzapur.

When asked Shweta she said, “It’s great to work with people you trust and who trust you. Anurag Kashyap has been a mentor to so many of us. Him and Vikram supporting our endeavors means so much to us. SCI-Fi is a genre we have hardly explored and I am so excited to be a part of Cargo.” Further adding she said,”The biggest compliment for me which I love is when somebody writes a part for me keeping me in mind. So Aarti when she has written the film, in fact, the character name she wrote as Shweta, now we are changing the character name but when I got the script it was Shweta. So then we know there is certain trust and faith they are having it in you, that makes me very happy because I am extremely choosy about the kind of work I am doing and it’s not easy at all because there are so many frustrating days where you just waiting for things to happen. So when films like these happen then you feel like something you are doing is right.”

Watch Video: Leaked Katrina Kaif Dancing To Swag Se Karenge Sabhka Swagat From Tiger Zinda Hai!